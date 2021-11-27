FIRS chairman inaugurated as 15th CATA President in London

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami has been inaugurated as the 15th President of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administration (CATA) at the weekend in London, United Kingdom.

Nami was at the United Kingdom Treasury House for the first since elections in October 2021.

The meeting had in attendance executives of the CATA Secretariat, including Mr Duncan Onduru, the Association’s Executive Director, Mr. Jon Swerdlow, the Vice-Chairman, and Ms. Megan Jones.

From Nigeria, Muhammad Nami was accompanied to the meeting by Mr. Olufemi Olarinde, Nigeria’s CATA Country Correspondent, Mr. Johannes Wojuola, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman on Media and Communication, and Mr. Jibrin Salihu, Personal Assistant to the Executive Chairman.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the UK Government’s Tax Authority, Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC), including Ms. Fiona Hay, Head of Capacity Building and International Relations, Mr. Mahtab Hashim, Capacity Building Unit, and Ms. Jasmine Taylor, Director of Senior Leadership Programme.

Nami and his team were briefed on the governance structure of CATA, current efforts by the association to serve the common interest of member nations, and future opportunities, especially in capacity building and creating networks for CATA members.

According to a statement by Johannes Wojoula, the CATA in his comments stated that his tenure was for three years.

He, therefore, sought stronger relationships with development partners to achieve the short and long-term goals and objectives of the association.

Nami also seized the opportunity of the training organized by the Joint Tax Board of Nigeria in the UK and the CATA inaugural meeting to hold a bilateral meeting with Ms. Antonia Strachey of the Public Finance and Tax Department, UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) on issues of mutual benefit to the revenue authorities of both countries.

The Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators is an accredited associate of the Commonwealth, established in 1978 in London to promote the improvement of tax administration in all its aspects within the Commonwealth with particular emphasis on the developing countries.

