Nurudeen Alimi

The Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants, LAHAA Connect, have embarked on rallies at Ikeja markets in Ikeja local governments and environs to seek support for the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and re-election of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the state.

The group also organised a town hall meeting for the people of Amuwo Odofin local government to sensitize, orientate and persuade people to vote for the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

No doubt that the markets storm initiative organized by LAHAA CONNECT 19/2023 has gathered momentum across the state since its inception and has been able to mobilize millions of people to vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, and APC candidates.

Speaking with newsmen at the meeting, the Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Com. Valentine Buraimoh commended the effort of LAHAA for a job well done, adding that the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu in the coming election is non-negotiable.

Chairman of LAHAA CONNET 19/2023 from Amuwo Odofin local government, who is also the state coordinator of Lagos state house of Assembly Aspirant representing Amuwo Odofin constituency 01, Honorable Dr. Rotimi Gbajabiamila who spoke about the significance and reason for the town hall meeting said Amuwo is very ready to give all to the APC candidates in the state.

Expressing delight over the exercise, Lagos APC House of Assembly candidate representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, Honourable Folorunsho Ola Western, while stating the uniqueness of the APC presidential candidate, said his record speaks for him, also noted that Tinubu is the best among the major contenders.

Hon. Wunmi Ogbara, while campaigning for all the candidates in the state, implored the people to come out en mass to vote come February 25th.

The Onilu of Alausa 1, Adeyanju Odewale, who recalled his encounter with Tinubu while addressing the people at his palace, said the APC presidential Candidate remains the son of the soil and has done remarkably well, adding that he would have no course than give him total support to emerging victorious in the coming election.

The Director-General of LAHAA Connect 19/2023, Hon. Bola Oladunjoye, Vice Chairman, Hon. Gboyega Kuku, Treasurer and CSO, Hon. Adebiyi Adesipe were also present at the exercise to support all the APC candidates contesting.