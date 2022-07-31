Group seeks mutually beneficial partnership with NNPC retail

The Association of Mega Filling Station Owners of Nigeria (AMFSON) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the strong political will be displayed in unbundling the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which has resulted in the emergence of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

AMFSON is the umbrella body of privately owned filling stations branded in NNPC colours and are also known as NNPC affiliate filing stations.

The association came into being as part of concerted efforts to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products to Nigerians at officially regulated prices.

AMFSON in a statement, described the transition of NNPC under President Buhari as historic, noting that it was President Buhari who supervised the establishment of NNPC in 1977 when he was serving as minister of Petroleum under General Olusegun Obasanjo.

AMFSON President, Chief Anthony Amitaye, stated that the transistion of NNPC to a full commercial enterprise holds the key to the unlocking of huge untapped potentials in the nation’s petroleum industry.

Amitaye therefore canvassed for a strong support for the new NNPC in order to enable it achieve its new mandate.

The AMFSON President charged the board and management of the new NNPC to work towards attaining the heights of Armaco of Saudi Arabia and Petrobras of Brazil.





Meanwhile, AMFSON said it is seeking a more beneficial partnership with the NNPC Retail Limited and has expressed its readiness and commitment in helping the subsidiary in ensuring that petroleum products are made available to Nigerians at government regulated prices.

Amitaye, who led a delegation of AMFSON national executive officers on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, Bello Lawal, called for a review of terms of engagement between the members of the association and NNPC Retail in order to ensure the sustainability of their businesses.

He noted that the members of the association are overreaching themselves to remain in business, adding that escalating overhead costs due to high price of diesel is greatly having an adverse effect on their various business with a good number of them dropping out of business.

“So many dealers have left the business due to general poor and unfavorable condition of the business”, a situation which he said can be reversed with improved and more favorable conditions and incentives for the dealers.

According to him, marketers buy diesel at the rate of N800 and above to sell petrol (PMS) at N179, N184, N174 and N184 in the South-South, South-East, Southwest , North respectively, adding that NNPC Retail Ltd. products are sold at a higher rate as compared to the prices of other competitors in the industry.

The AMFSON president also informed the NNPC Retail Boss that their members in the South-East particularly Enugu axis have not received products for the past three months as all products delivered to that region are given to the Mega-One stations.

In his response, the Acting managing director of NNPC Retail Limited, Bello Lawal, expressed gratitude to the members of the association for deeming it fit for them to came and rub minds with the company.

He assured that the meeting would mark the beginning of a new relationship as NNPC Retail is in the process of consulting with its relevant stakeholders.