A group known as Masev Development Association (MDA) in Gwer East local government area of Benue State, have donated three blocks of four classrooms to resuscitate the moribund Masev community secondary school.

Inaugurating the classroom blocks at the weekend, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Gwer East/Gwer West federal constituency, Hon. Asema Achado Bit represented by Peter Pevigyo commended the association to revive the school and urged Masev sons and daughters to ensure that the school did not go moribund again.

Achado also tasked teachers and learners on high-quality teaching and digital learning as well as parents with prompt payment of school fees for the development of the school as he promised to look into a series of problems affecting the school.

Earlier, the President General of the association, Prof. Vitalis Tarhule, recalled that MCSS was dead with zero student population until MDA renovated a block of three classrooms in August 2022.

“As a result, a number of five hundred and ten (510) students were enrolled for the 2022/2023 session, but the school urgently required additional classrooms owing to inadequate of learning and teaching facilities.

Prof Tarhule, who is also the incumbent Dean of Postgraduate School at the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi said that MDA thought it wise, to embark on the multimillionaire classrooms block through the commonwealth of Masev people.

On the dedication of the block to Hon. Justice Aondover Kakaan, the immediate past Chief Judge of Benue State, and “the first Masev man to have risen to the position of Judge of a High Court”, Tarhule said it was for Kaka’an to “serve as a role model for students to emulate his accomplishments to the greater glory of the Masev Nation”.

In his remarks, Justice Kaka’an commended Prof. Tarhule led MDA NEC for not putting the Masev nation to shame, assuring of bigger opportunities Masev nation and Prof Tarhule in the nearest future having proven his leadership prowess. Justice Kaka’an stressed the need for MDA to upgrade and install computers at the school to ensure that students who graduate from the school are computer literate.

Justice Kaka’an used the occasion to warn against encroachment on the school land and called for watertight security to guard against theft and destruction of the school’s facilities.

Also speaking, a member representing Gwer Constituency at the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Elias Audu, said he would liaise with the state government to increase teachers and he would also facilitate the building of an ICT block at the school as part of his constituency project.





The principal of the school, Mr David Natu, expressed gratitude to MDA for its intervention, and called for more assistance in the areas of employment of teachers, upgrading of the ICT centre of the school with modern computers for online transmission of examination results, establishment of science laboratory, power supply, library, sporting facilities, water supply and other important needs.

