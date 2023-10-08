The Action Alliance (AA) has re-elected Adekunle Omoaje as its National chairman of the party.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

The statement stated that Omoaje was elected at the party’s convention held at the Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library, Abeokuta Ogun State.

The statement noted that the election was witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies and the media.

Other elected officers at the convention include the Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Yisah, National Financial Secretary, Prince (Dr) Awolola Awofala, national publicity secretary, comrade Olu Omotosho, National Youths Leader, Alhaji Wasiu Adeyemo, National Legal Adviser, Barr. Abiodun Rufai and the National Women Leader, Mrs Aisha Abdulahi among others.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Oladele Sunday in his remarks, said the party chose option A4 as a means of electing its leaders to show transparency.

He said the election was transparent and the most acceptable candidates emerged at the end of the process, adding that the process that produced all the leaders was free and fair.

In his acceptance speech, the national chairman of the party assured of efficient leadership, just as he promised to take the party to the promised land.

He said the party would continue to serve Nigerians and provide effective leadership that will take Nigeria to its land of promise.

