Group rates aviation minister’s performance as superlative

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network has applauded Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, for what it described as “superlative performance” in repositioning Nigeria’s aviation sector within two years of his appointment.

In a mid-term appraisal signed by its president, Opialu Fabian Opialu, the group said Keyamo has not only exceeded expectations but has also demonstrated how purposeful leadership can drive economic reform and national pride across key sectors.

According to the statement, Keyamo’s reforms have contributed significantly to investor confidence, sector safety, and job creation—achievements the group noted are in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The aviation sector has moved from doubt to direction under the stewardship of Festus Keyamo. We now see deliberate and data-backed reforms that have enhanced Nigeria’s global standing in aviation compliance, safety, and capacity. This is no small feat. Keyamo’s performance is not just commendable, it is superlative,” Opialu said.

The network noted landmark policy decisions such as the adoption of the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) rules, which propelled Nigeria’s Cape Town Convention compliance from 70.5% to 75.5%, moving the country into the high-compliance category. It said this single reform restored international trust in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“From reforms in IDERA and aviation insurance to the promotion of local content through the Fly Nigeria Act and in-flight catering localisation, Minister Keyamo has redefined what it means to lead with vision,” the statement read.

The group also cited improvements in passenger experience, particularly the reduction in airport processing times due to newly installed e-gates at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, and the strategic upgrades of regional airports such as the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri.

“These interventions are not abstract—they are visible to the average traveller and meaningful to the local economies they serve. This is what true democratic dividends look like,” Opialu added.

The statement further highlighted Keyamo’s efforts in international diplomacy, which have resulted in new bilateral partnerships and restored routes, notably the resolution of the aviation dispute with the United Arab Emirates and fresh route agreements with Italy and Algeria.

“His global engagement and successful negotiations have brought Nigerian aviation back to the table of serious international players,” Opialu noted.

Beyond policy, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network also credited the minister for driving a new safety culture through executive training partnerships with institutions like Boeing’s Global Learning Institute and Cranfield University, which has already led to a measurable reduction in aviation incidents.

While commending these achievements, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network called on other ministers to take a cue from Keyamo’s approach and deliver similar value in their respective domains.

“We urge all ministers and heads of parastatals to emulate this model of results-driven leadership. Nigerians are hungry for development, and the time to act is now. Mr. Keyamo has shown that when political will meets strategic planning, progress is inevitable,” the statement added.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring and supporting government reforms while encouraging active civic participation in evaluating public officials’ performance in line with national development goals.