FG distributes 10,000 professional kits to midwives in Southeast

The Federal Government has distributed 10,000 professional kits to midwives across the Southeast region as part of efforts to boost maternal and child healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, announced the distribution on Monday during a flag-off event held at the International Conference Centre in Enugu.

The initiative, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, is designed to empower frontline health workers and strengthen healthcare services, especially in underserved areas.

Dr. Salako expressed appreciation to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the President, for her unwavering commitment to health initiatives, particularly in tackling tuberculosis, cervical cancer, and HIV/AIDS. He described her support as pivotal to the ongoing reforms in the nation’s healthcare system.

According to the minister, the distribution of the midwifery kits will directly benefit 60,000 midwives, covering about 40% of the country’s registered midwives. “Each item in the kit you are being given today represents a commitment to life, to health, and to the dignity of our women and children,” he remarked.

The kits, he said, are expected to significantly improve the ability of midwives to deliver quality care, particularly in rural communities where access to healthcare remains limited. The move is part of broader government efforts to curb Nigeria’s high maternal and under-five mortality rates.

The event drew attendance from several dignitaries, including the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and wives of state governors, who lauded the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of healthcare professionals and reducing health disparities across regions.

Dr. Salako also highlighted recent achievements under the Renewed Hope Initiative, such as the establishment of new federal tertiary hospitals, recruitment of healthcare personnel, and execution of critical infrastructure projects in hospitals nationwide.

The midwifery kit distribution marks another step in the Federal Government’s strategy to enhance primary healthcare delivery and build a resilient health system for all Nigerians.

