Fish farmers hail Tinubu over appointment of Yazeed Danfulani as NAIC boss

A coalition of fish farmers and aquaculture professionals under the aegis of the National Aquaculture Professionals Alliance (NAPA) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), describing the move as a strategic boost for agricultural stakeholders across the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Engr. Ibrahim Ayotola Bamidele, NAPA described Danfulani’s appointment as a “well-thought-out decision that signals renewed hope for players in Nigeria’s aquaculture and broader agricultural sector.”

The group noted that fish farmers and agribusiness operators have long been burdened by inadequate insurance coverage, especially in the face of increasing risks from flooding, disease outbreaks, and fluctuating production costs.

“This appointment is timely and deeply commendable. We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating visionary leadership by placing someone of Yazeed Danfulani’s calibre at the helm of NAIC,” Bamidele said.

Bamidele noted that the agriculture sector, particularly aquaculture, has suffered for years due to limited access to insurance schemes that could protect farmers against massive losses.

“Fish farmers in Nigeria often operate in high-risk environments, with little to no coverage in the event of disaster. The coming of Mr. Danfulani offers renewed confidence that our concerns will finally be addressed through purposeful reforms,” he added.

Bamidele said Danfulani’s background in finance, agriculture, and enterprise development makes him the right candidate to revamp NAIC and turn it into a truly farmer-oriented institution.

“We are optimistic that he will initiate innovative policies and develop farmer-friendly insurance packages that are both affordable and accessible, particularly to small and medium-scale fish farmers,” the NAPA president said.

According to him, the sector has the potential to contribute significantly to food security, foreign exchange earnings, and employment if it is properly supported with risk mitigation tools like insurance.

“The reason many young Nigerians avoid agriculture is because of the risks. But if NAIC is repositioned under Danfulani to offer responsive insurance schemes and timely payouts, more people will be willing to invest in farming,” Bamidele noted.

The group called on the new NAIC leadership to prioritise stakeholder engagement and bridge the existing gap between the agency and farmers at the grassroots.

“We urge Mr. Danfulani to work closely with associations like ours. Let NAIC move from being a name on paper to being a visible support system for farmers across Nigeria. Organise sensitisation drives. Meet us where we are — in hatcheries, ponds, and markets,” the group said.

Bamidele also appealed to the Federal Government to back Danfulani’s leadership with the needed policy and budgetary support to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda in agriculture.

“The agricultural sector is key to the Tinubu administration’s diversification agenda. We urge Mr. President to give NAIC and its new leadership the resources, legal backing, and institutional support required to succeed.”

The association pledged its readiness to support the agency’s efforts through collaboration, data sharing, and awareness campaigns to encourage more farmers to embrace agricultural insurance.

“This appointment means nothing if we don’t take advantage of it. We are ready to partner with NAIC to sensitise our members and ensure that the benefits of insurance are felt across the sector,” Bamidele stated.

The group concluded by congratulating Danfulani on his well deserved appointment and urging him to hit the ground running.