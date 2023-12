A group known as Forum of Concerned Nigerians (FCN) has applauded President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in resolving the political crisis in Rivers and Ondo States.

It will be recalled that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the erstwhile Governor of the state, now Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike had been in the news over the political crisis that rocked the state.

While the crisis in Ondo state was caused by the illness of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and subsequent impasse between the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state assembly.

President Tinubu was said to have intervened in the crises in the two states.

Commending the president, National Secretary of the group, Samson Ochono in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday described President Tinubu as a true statesman and peacemaker.

The group also commended all the parties involved in the crises in the the two states.

He said, “As a group of concerned citizens who champion the cause of good governance, we commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership in fostering peace and stability across the country.

“The President’s recent interventions in resolving the political crises in Rivers and Ondo States have once again demonstrated his commitment to national unity and development. That is what a leader who has the interest of his people at heart does. Democracy is not only about occupying an office and sitting in the comfort of such an exalted position. It is about demonstrating the courage and fairness of mind to confront problems head-on when they arise.

“President Tinubu’s intervention and successful resolution of the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the immediate past Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, have proven that he is a statesman and lover of peace.”

The group noted that that another leader could have watched Rivers, a state which is controlled by the opposition party go up in political flames, “but Mr President did the opposite. He moved quickly to find a solution to the situation.

“The meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja which came up with commendable resolutions, underscores President Tinubu’s determination to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and cooperation among political stakeholders for the greater good of the nation.

“President Tinubu’s proactive approach in also resolving the months-long crisis between factions loyal to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, reflects his strong commitment to ensuring harmony and progress at the state level. His ability to bring together conflicting parties and facilitate constructive dialogue has averted potential turmoil and paved the way for a renewed focus on governance and development in Ondo State.

“The President’s timely interventions in these critical situations highlight his genuine concern for the welfare of the people and the need for a conducive political environment that fosters growth, prosperity, and sustainable development. His actions have demonstrated that he is a unifying figure who prioritizes the well-being of all Nigerians and seeks to build a stronger, more cohesive nation.

“As a leader with a proven track record of fostering peace and stability, President Tinubu’s efforts in resolving these crises underscore his vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria. We commend his dedication to promoting dialogue, understanding, and collaboration as essential pillars for national progress,” the statement read in parts.

The group commended both the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike and the governor, Fubara for their maturity and by embracing the initiative of the president and allow peace to reign in Rivers State.

It also commended the two factions in Ondo State for complying with the resolution to pave way for the restoration of harmony and continuation of governance.

The group called on all other stakeholders to emulate President Tinubu’s spirit of statesmanship and work towards peaceful coexistence, cooperation, and progress of our the nation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE