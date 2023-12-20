The former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and also a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinibu of using force of fear on the Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, to sign peace accords at Presidential Villa on Monday.

The ex-governor made the accusation in a statement issued and shared via his Facebook page alleged that “What President Tinubu did in the so-called peace meeting is not brokering peace in Rivers State, but using his office to enhance the fortunes of his political party.”

Lamido explained that “the documents Gov Fabura of Rivers State signed was under an environment not friendly to real conflict resolution and it was presided by the force of fear, intimidation and blackmail.”

According to the PDP Chieftain, President Tinibu abandoned primary presidential responsibilities to dwell his energy and Office power on protecting and promoting All Progressive Congress (APC).

“There many areas yearning for peace in the country where President Tinubu’s political expertise, sagacity and wisdom is needed. What skills has he applied to stop the killings of citizens in Nigeria, which is his primary responsibility which he has conveniently looked away.

“Unwittingly, the so-called peace accord in Rivers only planted the mines which will definitely explode in the not too distant future with collateral consequences on the entire country. Asari Mujaheed Tokubo and Chief Edwin Clark have alluded to this last week”.

Sule Lamido alluded to a statement credited to Chief Edwin Clark, in a press conference, saying “if Tinbu as the then Governor of Lagos could stand up and fight President Obasanjo owesome power and personality and endure to overcome, can’t PDP do like wise?”

Reacting to the statement by Chief Edwin Clark, Lamido suggested that the PDP must start to fight this illegality through country’s justice system and all other legal means possible.

The former Jigawa state governor disclosed further that “Gov Fubara may wish to know that President Tinubu, who chaired the meeting, was running with the dear and hunting with hound. Therefore shred the document and toss it into trash can”.

“The PDP National Executive should feel sufficiently embarrassed if not slighted by the action taken by President Tinubu to reward a political mercenary with PDP fortunes in Rivers State.

“More to the eternal shame of PDP NWC that a tribal voice of Ijaws through Chief Edwin Clark press conference has to be deployed to challenge the illegality and unconstitutionality of the peace accord”.

“If the National Executive of the PDP does not have the nerve to stand up and protect its own, it should honorably step down to allow for the election of competent hands,” he added.

