Elders and opinion leaders in Rivers State have joined others within and outside the state reacting to the eight-point peace agreement ordered by President Bola Tinubu on the escalating political crisis in the state.

Recall that the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his supporters have been locked in a battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike and his supporters.

Howey, news broke on Tuesday about the intervention of the President Bola Tinubu in the battle, leading to the major gladiators endorsing an 8-point peace pact.

The pact has, however, generated serious reactions in the state with most people kicking against it and describing it as one-sided.

One of such reactions is that of the Rivers Elders and Leaders’ Forum which on Tuesday, after an emergency meeting in Port Harcourt, rejected the peace pact.

The Forum condemned in its entirety, the directives for the resolution of the political crisis in the state.

Led by a former Governor of the state, Chief Rufus Ada George, the forum said it was at loss as to whether the President’s intervention has solved the problem or escalated it.

“We recall that in our communiqué of 17th and 18th December, 2023, we urged Mr. President to intervene in the political crisis in Rivers State, for which we commend his prompt intervention between Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

“A review of Mr. President’s directives for the resolution of the political impasse in Rivers State showed that:

“That the directives contravene the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which Mr. President swore to uphold at all times,” the forum pointed out.

It explained that the directives unilaterally suspended the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “by virtue of an attempt to reverse a court order recognizing Rt. Honourable Edison Ehie as the speaker and directing that the remainder of members of the House of Assembly constituted the quorum for legislative business.

“That the directive also contravenes the hallowed doctrine and practice of separation of powers, particularly as it affect the responsibility of the judiciary.

The elders, in a statement issued on Tuesday queried if how the President overruled the decisions of courts of competent jurisdiction.

“This portends executive rascality which undermines our constitutional democracy, rule of law and good governance.

“The directives to the parties were one sided in favour of Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and at the detriment of the Governor, Siminialayi Fubara and the good people of Rivers State.

“In the eyes of the law and due process, as evidenced by the Rivers State High Court decision, that the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule and his team has ceased to exist in the state House of Assembly having defected to another political party, and therefore cannot be reinstated and remunerated through the back door.

“It is the duty of the Executive arm of Government to provide accommodation for legislators in a constitutional democracy as exemplified by the FCT Minister with respect to the National Assembly.

“It is therefore hypocritical to suggest, that the Rivers State House of Assembly under Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule could sit anywhere of their choice, whereas in Abuja, it is the FCT Minister, on behalf of the executive arm that provides accommodation for Federal Legislators. The very reason why the FCT Minister was referred to as the ‘Landlord of Abuja’ by Mr. President at the presentation of the 2024 budget.

“The directive to re-present the budget passed and signed into law is a clear attempt to ridicule and denigrate the office of the Governor and the good people of Rivers State, including the Judiciary.

“In Public Administration parlance, a person can exit service either by resignation, sack, voluntarily retirement or death. It is therefore preposterous for the President to direct that the people who have exited service for personal reasons be re-absorbed.

“The Forum enjoined all responsible citizens of Rivers State to rise up in this our moment of truth, to salvage the soul of Rivers State.

“Finally, the Forum condemns in its entirety, the directives for the resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State. Nigeria is a constitutional democracy where only the courts can order the reversal of acts done or carried out under the provisions of the law. Therefore, any resolution or directive that intends to undermine the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law is unacceptable, null and void and will be resisted, using all constitutional means at our disposal”.

