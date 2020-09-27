Group backs NLC on proposed strike, calls on Nigerians to join protest

The Young Visioneers’ Association of Nigeria (YVAN) has expressed its support for the proposed Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)’s protest and nationwide strike against the increase in electricity tariff and petroleum pump price slated to commence on September 28, 2020.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, and signed by its national president, Mr Tope Oladimeji, the group charged other organised youths and corporate bodies to join the protest, saying the NLC should not be the only body clamouring for the reversal.

It stated: “The country, in the past few years, has witnessed serious economic hardship. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians have experienced financial problems which have culminated in mass hunger resulting from the collapse of businesses and job losses. The youth, as usual, have been at the centre of this whole problem occasioned by the global pandemic and economic mismanagement by the Federal Government.

According to YVAN, increasing the price of electricity tariff and petroleum pump price at this time is the height of insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians, and ill-timed.

“The youth forum, therefore, supports the proposed industrial action by NLC, and the planned mass protest to be commenced on September 28.”

The youth body, however, called on other organised bodies; public and private sectors, civil society groups to join forces with labour in resisting the FG’s actions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.

CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.

ICYMI: Death Toll In Zulum’s Convoy Attack Rises To 30 ― Report

The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.

TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.