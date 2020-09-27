IGP condemns Boko Haram attack on convoy in Borno

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu on Sunday condemned the attack on a security convoy in Borno State by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO, Frank Mba a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

While condoling the families and friends of those killed during the attack, the IGP reassured the nation particularly the people of Borno State that the morale of Police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security especially in the state had not and would not be dampened by the incident.

He declared that rather, the incident had further served as an impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes.

The IGP, therefore, called for the continuous support and trust of the public in the Nigeria Police Force as it strives to make the country safer and more secure.

It further added that the IGP had directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo to work in sync with the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Bello Makwashi and the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) towards ensuring adequate provision of Medicare for the officers injured during the attack.

It would be recalled that the convoy came under attack on Friday along Monguno – Cross Kawua road as it was heading to the ancient town of Baga, as part of collective efforts at restoring civil authority in the community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.

CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.

ICYMI: Death Toll In Zulum’s Convoy Attack Rises To 30 ― Report

The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.

TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.