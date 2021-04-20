Green recovery: Nigeria, others tasked on nature-based solutions

In promoting green recovery, Nigeria and other African countries have been urged to look into nature-based solutions in economic issues and biodiversity, among others.

Nigeria›s Minister of State for Environment, Chief (Mrs) Sharon Ikeazor, gave the charge during a virtual High-Level Dialogue on “Promoting a Green and Resilient Recovery in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa” organised by the Society for Planet and Prosperity and the Centre for Climate Change and Development of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (CCCD-AEFUNAI).

In her brief remarks, the minister for the environment enjoined the country to seize the opportunity from COVID-19 pandemic to recover from the damage done to build resilience.

The virtual dialogue was moderated by the Director CCCD-AEFUNAI, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke.

Environmental experts, which included the Director, Climate Change and Green Growth, Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Professor Anthony Nyong; United Nations University Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA), Director, Dr Fatima Denton; United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria representative, Dr Amarakoon Bandra; former Chairman House of Representative Committee on Climate Change, Sam Onuigbo; and Head of Climate Change and Energy, West Africa, British High Commission, Sean Melbourne, among others defined what green recovery meant.

They tasked Nigeria and other African countries on path towards effective recovery and resilience in their best interest.

According to Melbourne, green recovery would generate jobs for Nigeria and other Africa countries, adding that Africa matters in terms of climate change.

He disclosed that the COP26 would require strong national action and global collaboration that will focus on adaptation, mitigation and finance.

Bandra said political support should go beyond plans to address climate change and promote green recovery.

Nyong urged that Africa should be given credit for contributing to the green recovery path.

He said the annual $100 billion pledged by the developed nations to developing countries to address climate change issues has never been fulfilled, but noted that within a year of COVID-19 pandemic, several billions of dollars were released to address the health challenge.

“I believe green recovery is not just about reducing emission, it is about building resilient infrastructure,” he said, while canvassing credit for green recovery path for Africa.

According to Denton, Africa should be very intentional about green recovery, explaining that it is not going to be smooth but that it is in the best interest of Africa not to be left behind

She said «Africa does not contribute to emission as such, but the impact is felt. The impact is worse. You make it worst if the continent does not follow the green economy.”

Nigeria and other oil-producing countries on the continent that flare gas, according to her, could channel this to a productive use while at the same time develop climate-smart agriculture to reduce pressure on the land and planet.

Onuigbo said gas flaring has been a major source of concern to the House, assuring that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would capture it.

He explained that the government is looking at the benefit of gas for domestic use which was why pipeline is being constructed from the Niger Delta to other parts of the country.

