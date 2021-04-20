FG receives proposals from JOHESU, NMA, PSN on hazard allowance

THE Federal Government has received proposals from the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria (PSN) and others, on hazard allowance and the retirement age for health workers.

The proposals were parts of the submissions presented to the Federal Government when its representative met with the leadership of all professional bodies and unions in the health sector over the issue of hazard allowance for health workers in government health establishments.

The meeting was convened in furtherance of the April 2020 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government with the health workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed that the government received the proposals from all the unions and associations on hazard allowance and the retirement age for health workers.

According to him, the proposals include block money and percentage of the increment the health workers want on the hazard allowance.

He said: “The health workers have also been intimated with the government position on their submissions. They agreed to go and modify their proposals and we agreed to go and look at the degree of risk. Not everybody is exposed to the same degree of risk.

“If I am in an infectious ward, my risk is different. If I am in the Intensive Care Union (ICU), my risk is different from the person in the hospital premises and the person in the ward.

“We agreed that everybody should go back and crunch the figures we have with the various proposals. These are the things we are putting on the scale. They are all issues of personnel cost. So, we are going back to Presidential Committee on Salaries.”

