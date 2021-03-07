Grammys: I promise my fans unforgettable performance — Burna Boy

It’s Grammy season and award-winning Nigerian Afrofusion export, Burna Boy is among the artistes slated to perform at this year’s premiere ceremony alongside Colombian Canadian musician, Lido Pimenta; American singer and songwriter Poppy; as well as American-Canadian singer, songwriter and composer, Rufus Wainwright.

The 2021 Grammy Awards which has American singer and songwriter, Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo as host, was originally scheduled to take place in January 2021, but was postponed to March due to the “deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles.”

With the pre-show set to be live-streamed on March 14, 2021, ahead of the main telecast at 8 pm Eastern time, Burna Boy, who is nominated for Best Global Music Album will hit the stage during the ceremony.

The Nigerian superstar who isn’t new to high-level concerts and ceremonies said he would give music lovers across the globe, especially his Nigerian fans, an unforgettable music experience when he mounts the stage to perform.

“I am going to give music lovers across the world an unforgettable musical performance at this year’s Grammy Awards,” he said.

Burna Boy has had a repertoire of performances including the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards in October 2020, where the ‘African giant’ performed his politically-charged rendition of his single “Monsters You Made”, with a virtual performance from Coldplay’s Chris Martin who featured on the track. The BRIT Awards 2020 was a showstopper for Burna Boy who joined UK singer Stormzy to perform their hit ‘Own It’ before rendering his African Giant favourite ‘Anybody’.

Nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards include Beyoncé, who received the most with nine, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift with six each. Megan the Stallion, Doja, Car, Freddie Gibbs and Nas all received nominations in major categories. Among those in line to receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys are Talking Heads, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows. Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks. The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate…