Cleric warns against politicising insecurity

THE founder of Hour of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Muyideen Kasali has warned against politicising the present insecurity in the country.

He said safety of more Nigerians could be threatened if the situation is made to assume such dimension.

The cleric who spoke while rounding off one month annual prayer and fasting programme of the ministry urged all Nigerians to continue praying for the country to get over the challenge.

At the programme usually held in February of every year, Prophet Kasali said the prayer is necessary for the 2023 general election will suffer any hitch.

He said: “The insecurity should not be politicised, if they do that those who think they and safe and secured may find themselves in trouble and caught in the web.

“People in the position of authority should put their heads together and find a lasting solution to it. We must also pray against the insecurity in our country. We need to pray so that it will not affect the 2023 polls.

The man of God who decried greediness and compromised justice in the system said God is angry because of the killings, kidnapping and all manner of evil being perpetrated in the country.

“Greediness has become part and parcel of our system. God has given us everything but we lack contentment. Justice system is being compromised and where this happen insecurity will be on the rise our leaders should act fast and bring the perpetrators to book,

Present at the event are the His Eminence, Samuel Olusegun Ajayi, the Baba Aladura AgbotiJedu Worldwide, Baba Aladura Iwa Mimi, Joseph Aderibigbe of the Cherubim and Seraphim, One Iwa Mimi among other dignitaries.

