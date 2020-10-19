Governors call for end to nationwide #EndSARS protests

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have called for end to the nationwide protests aimed at ending police brutality against Nigerians by officers of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Governors who expressed solidarity with the protesters, however, observed that a continuation grossly exposes the fragile economic fundamentals of the country; particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.

The clarion call was contained in the communiqué issued at the end of the 20th emergency teleconference meeting chaired by NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the protesters during the extensive deliberation and review of the nationwide protests, riots and demonstrations, the Governors however frowned

We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at an Emergency meeting held today, Sunday, 18th October 2020, deliberated extensively on the nationwide protests, riots and demonstrations.

The Governors also condemned the “attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State by armed persons while he was addressing anti-police brutality protesters in the state capital Osogbo; protesters are encouraged to engage with the government appropriately at both the national and State level to ensure that the protests are not taken over by hoodlums who are instigating a breakdown in law and order in many parts of the country.”

At the meeting, the Governors unanimously resolved to “activate a Judicial Panel of Enquiry to receive all cases of police brutality by officers of the disbanded SARS Unit.”

In the bid to bring succour to the families of victims of the SARS brutality, the Forum resolve that “each State is also expected to kickstart a compensation mechanism for all victims.”

The Governors also “endorse the call by demonstrators for improved governance predicated on an enforcement regime that takes into cognizance the fundamental human rights and liberties of all citizens in the country.”

The Governors also resolved to “act on all the Demands made by the EndSARS protesters raising some concerns with the shifting nature of the demands which creates uncertainty on the exact expectations and ultimate goal.

“Finally, appeal for the call off of protests as a continuation grossly exposes the fragile economic fundamentals of the country; particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties,” the communique signed by Governor Fayemi read.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governors call for end to nationwide #EndSARS protests