Police fire teargas to disperse #EndSARS, Pro-Swat protesters in Abuja

Officers of the Nigeria Police, on Monday evening, fired teargas during the peaceful protest at the Lois Edet House which housed the Nigeria Police headquarters, Abuja, in the bid to wade-off the #EndSARS and Pro-SWAT protesters.

The #EndSARS protesters were raged sequel to the allegation that one of the Pro-SWAT protesters attacked them while on peaceful protest.

One of the Pro-SWAT protesters who was caught was beaten by the #EndSARS protesters.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 50 vehicles displayed at one of the car Marts located along Kabusa-Apo area of Abuja were set ablaze by unknown youths while policemen watched without intervention.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of tense-looking pro-SWAT were seen at the Unity Fountain beside Transcorp Hilton Hotel, dancing to music.

Some of the male protesters were sene smoking helms when our Correspondents visited the area.

Some of the vehicles hired to convey the protesters include vans and trucks which were filled to capacity.

Armed policemen were also sighted guarding the protesters to protect them.

Police authorities had at various times barred protesters from accessing the Unity Fountain to stage protests.

