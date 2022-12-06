Governor Adeleke swears in Ayanleye as new Osun Head of Service

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday swore in Mr. Samuel Ayanleye as the new Head of Service in the state.

Speaking at his swearing-in ceremony held at the Local Government Service Commission Hall In Abere, the governor charged the state workers to always be punctual on their duty posts saying, “when it is time for work, you should all face your work. Get to your office early and do your work. I will make sure everybody smiles but you must do your work accordingly.”

He however promised to govern Osun State with the fear of God and ensure that no one is denied his or her entitled benefits, calling on workers in the state to be his administration’s partners in taking Osun State to a greater height.

The governor further admonished the workers to give the new Head of Service the necessary support to complement the administration in its goal to transform Osun state.

“You will all agree that I made a fantastic choice. From what I can see, from how enthusiastic you are, I am sure you will all cooperate with him.

“There is time for everything, and when it is time for work, you should all face your work. Get to your office early and do your work. I will make sure everybody smile but you must do your work,” he noted.

Governor Adeleke noted that payment of salaries for workers in the state had already commenced, adding that he will not disappoint the workers and people of the state.

“All MDAs have complied with my directive to submit their salary schedules and I have just signed the instruction for the immediate payment of salaries. Workers are to start receiving their salaries. I know you love me and I love you too.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“You are going to have it good under me,” Governor Adeleke assured the ecstatic workers, urging them to be a bit patient with his administration to get things in order.

In his speech at the occasion, the new Head of Service said the service under him will ensure professionalism and ethics that define their work, assuring workers to promote their interests.

He pledged the cooperation of the state’s workforce to the Adeleke administration, saying the civil service as an important institution will work with the government to deliver benefits for Osun people.