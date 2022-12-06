Driver missing as police recover SUV under Otedola Bridge

The police in Lagos have begun investigations into the whereabouts of the driver and possibly other occupants of a recovered Sport Utility Vehicle ( SUV) under the Otedola Bridge in the state.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad had on Monday night recovered a Mercedez Benz 4matic GL 450 with the registration number KUJ 384 LY with the vehicle engine running as at the time of the recovery.

RRS in a post on its official Facebook page said on Tuesday ” Officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol at about 10:00 p.m. yesterday recovered an SUV, 4matic GL 450 with the registration number KUJ 384 LY under Otedola bridge.”

The security outfit added that ” The car’s engine was running and driver’s side door opened with no occupant. In the car were travelling bags and a laptop.”

According to the unit ” The Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed the decoy team to commence a preliminary investigation immediately.”

The RRS however appealed that ” Whoever has information about the owner of the vehicle should kindly contact RRS HQ, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.”

