Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of Engr Dr Bukar Abubakar as the new rector of Ramat Polytechnic with effect from 25th September 2023.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau.

Engr Abubakar, 51 years old, hails from Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

Until his appointment as rector, Engr Abubakar was deputy rector in charge of administration at the same polytechnic from the year 2020.

The incoming rector holds an engineering PhD in Energy and Environmental Studies obtained in 2021, Masters in Engineering also on Energy and Environmental Studies in 2014, and Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering obtained in 2005. All the degrees were from the University of Maiduguri.

Before these, Engr Abubakar in 1994, obtained National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Ramat Polytechnic.

He attended Government Technical College, Bama, where he graduated in 1990 having attended a Federal Craft Certificate Examination (an “equivalent of City and Guild of London Institute” training).

Engr Abubakar holds certificates in computer appreciation.

The new rector has attended local and international courses on “Onshore-Offshore Contractors/Employee Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment Competence”, “Sustainable Manpower Development and Effective Administration in Tertiary Institution”, “Mechatronics/Autotronics”, “Information Technology Essentials” and on “Research for Sustainable Development: Strategies and Procedures for Developing Nations”.

Engr Abubakar began work at Bolori Group of Companies in Maiduguri from 1995 to 2000 as transport officer.

Later in 2006, the new rector joined Ramat Polytechnic where he worked and rose through the ranks till date.





At Ramat Polytechnic, he worked as departmental record officer in 2007. He was also the departmental examination officer from 2008 to 2010 and from 2011 to 2014.

The new rector was head of the Department, mechanical Engineering Technology, from 2014 to 2019, acting director, school of Engineering in 2016, principal lecturer from 2018 to 2021, deputy rector (admin, from 2020), chairman, staff development committee from 2020 to date and chief lecturer from 2022 to date.

The new rector has close to 40 published (and a few unpublished) research works in academic journals.

The rector is a member of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Vocational and Technical Educators, International Association of Engineers and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Governor Zulum congratulates the new rector and conveys gratitude to the outgoing rector for his services to the state, Gusau said in the statement.

