Ahead of the November 11 Governorship election in Imo State, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress(ADC), Prof James Okoroma, has set up a committee for his governorship campaign in Imo State.

Addressing the committee headed by London-trained Legal Luminary, Barr Emmanuel Nwawulor, Okoroma, who provided them with terms of reference, charged them to organize a Flag-off which a genuine crowd would attend made up of supporters who believe in a new Imo with security and economic opportunities for all.

He said, “I would want to take his campaign to the ordinary people in the rural areas whose lives had been made uninteresting by bad governance characterized by lack of infrastructure, good Healthcare facilities, backlog of unpaid salaries and senseless killings.”

He warned the committee to avoid hiring crowds to attend the Flag-off since, according to him, that would not translate to votes in the end.

While describing hiring people as ‘deceitful’ and uncalled for, he advised the Committee to attract women and youth to the rally since they constitute formidable instruments of democratization.

Responding, Barr Nwawulor assured that his Committee would do a good job in the next few days.

He said that the Flag-off would be held in a few days’ time as the election was fast approaching.

The Committee is made up of seven members.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE