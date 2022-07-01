Gov. Yahaya Bello inspects projects, expresses satisfaction

The governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has inspected all ongoing projects across the state and has expressed satisfaction.

Addressing newsmen at Kogi State Specialist Hospital Lokoja, shortly after he inspected some projects executed by contractors across the confluence city.

”Exactly at this spot, precisely in October last year, I interviewed the contractor handling this hospital, and I did express my dissatisfaction over the quality of the job that was being executed.

”Today, June 30, 2022, I have come back to inspect the same job again here at Kogi State Specialist Hospital, and I am highly satisfied with the quality of work done.

”GYB (Gov Yahya Bello) stands for standard and quality, and you can only use quality and standard to describe GYB,” he said.

The governor noted that the job was eventually handled by a local contractor, saying he had done credibly well.

He thanked the contractor, being an indigene of Kogi State, for executing a very good job to his standard at a far cheaper rate.

”So, today we have a remodelled Specialist Hospital, manned by a competent Chief Medical Director, Prof. Yahaya Ozigi and all of his other team in the hospital.





”The medical director is doing very well and all his patients, as well as the doctors, nurses and other workers, are expressing their satisfaction in terms of job, pay remuneration and incentive,” Bello said.

He thanked all the stakeholders who had contributed one way or the other towards making sure that quality jobs were executed in the state.

Commenting on other projects inspected, Bello said, ”I am taken aback; all the jobs executed so far are all excellent, ready for commissioning.”

Bello emphasised that he personally inspected all the projects to ensure that they met his taste and quality before inviting President Muhammadu Buhari, APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries for commissioning.

The governor added that every other place dimmed necessary to be touched in the city had been captured, saying, ”we will continue to work till the last second in office as the Executive Governor of Kogi State.”

Other projects inspected include GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo, PMB Civic Centre, Ganaja Overhead bridge, among others.