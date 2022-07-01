APC loses members to ADC in Sokoto                                                 

Thousands of supporters, on Thursday, trooped out to welcome the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, to Sokoto.

Kachikwu and other top leaders of the ADC were in Sokoto to commission the party’s new state secretariat and equally received hundreds of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ADC.

More than 120 APC top shots, who dumped the party were received into the ADC by the national leadership of the party.

Kachikwu told the defectors that the ADC believed in one indivisible country, shared prosperity for all Nigerians, rule of law and above all, love as the foundation that ties all Nigerians together.

He said the new secretariat would be a beacon of hope to the people of Sokoto, promising that the ADC would not fail them.

Kachikwu told the supporters to embrace ADC as a party for all Nigerians, even as he gave an assurance that all members would be given a sense of inclusion at all times.

