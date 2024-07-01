Anambra State Local Government Service Commission has denied diverting Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s N20,000 transport larges intended for 40 workers in each of the 21 local government areas of the State last Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of the Commission’s week, held at the Women’s Development Centre Awka.

The Commission debunked the information in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Monday by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Agu Chidi.

According to Chidi, the allegation was a plot by some enemies of progress to rubbish the monumental achievements in local government reforms, and Zero tolerance to corruption initiated by the Award-winning; Barrister Vin Ifeanyi Ezeaka, the Chairman of the Commission.

He appealed to the public to disregard the social media circulation.

The statement read in part; “attention of the Anambra State Local Government Service Commission have been drawn to the Spurious and odious misinformation circulating in various electronic and print media to the purported mismanagement of monies given by Mr Governor Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo as transport fares to LG workers when he attended the opening ceremony of the Anambra State Local Government Service Week; Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka on 25th June 2024.

ALSO READ: AI can reshape, unlock new frontiers in aviation – Senator Buhari

The Anambra State Local Government Service Commission wishes to set the record straight and to convey to Ndi Anambra and the general public that those allegations are false, devoid of any iota of truth, but simply the handiwork of mischief makers and enemies of Anambra State Government; bent on creating unnecessary tension in the State and whose intent is aimed at rubbishing the monumental achievements in local government reforms, and Zero tolerance to corruption initiated by the Award-winning; Barrister Vin Ifeanyi Ezeaka.

“For the sake of clarity, Barrister Vin Ifeanyi Ezeaka never disbursed any money but ordered that the attendees’ transport fares be shared to all the local Government workers at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, as directed by Mr Governor Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and which was carried out with official dispatch in the presence of the Labour Leaders, including the State president of NULGE and all the attendees present at the Hall collected their #20,000 largesse together with their lunch package.

Therefore, the Anambra State Local Government Service Commission found it absurd and surprising that some uninformed disgruntled elements and agents of distabilization shall concoct such baseless allegation and lies against the person of Barrister Vin Ifeanyi Ezeaka (Esq) whose pedigree as an incorruptible personality and his impeccable record of zero tolerance for corruption and other related vices shines as beacon for everyone to behold, the statement concluded.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the reaction was as a result of an allegation level against the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, Barrister Ezeaka, that he diverted the above-mentioned fund announced by the governor during the event as some of the workers who also attended the ceremony did not receive the promised fund.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE