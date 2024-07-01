Senator Sunday Katung representing Kaduna South senatorial district has commenced the distribution of 5000 bags of fertiliser to the people of his district.

Katung, who won the election under the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) while flagging off the exercise in Zonkwa, headquarters of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area said the gesture was in fulfilment of his promise to cater to the yearnings of his people.

“We give thanks and appreciation to God for making it possible for us to reach out to the less privileged.

“I want to task the distribution committee to ensure these items get to the right people who need them.

“If you are not a beneficiary, be happy for today’s beneficiaries and you will have yours because more of these items are coming,” he added.

He solicited the support and cooperation of the people to enable him to do more for them.

Chairman of the distribution committee, Mr Yohanna Allahmagani, stated that the beneficiaries cut across the elderly, widows, orphans, women and other vulnerable persons from the eight local government areas that make up his district.

Allahmagani cautioned the beneficiaries against the diversion of the items to other purposes other than the one intended.

ALSO READ: Gov Soludo’s N20,000 largess not diverted, Anambra LG commission clarifies

“We will monitor the distribution of these items to guard against diversion,” he stated.

In their separate remarks, Francis Sani, Chairman of Zangon Kataf, Dr Saleh Pashi, a PDP chieftain; Ali Kalat, a member representing Jema’a constituency at the State Assembly commended the lawmaker for coming to the aid of the less privileged.

They described the gesture as timely considering the harsh economic realities in the country.

According to them, the activities of Katung in the zone have further elevated the status of the party.

The gesture was timely, considering the harsh economic realities in the country.

They called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate the lawmaker in providing succour to vulnerable members of the society.

Mary Joshua and Musa Auta, beneficiaries of the items expressed their appreciation to the lawmaker for coming to their rescue in these hard times.

Others, who spoke, prayed to God to replenish the lawmaker’s pocket and grant him the enablement to do more for the people.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE