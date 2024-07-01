The District Governor of Rotary District 9127, Abuja, Mike Ukachi Nwanoshiri, has said his administration will focus on youth empowerment, healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and girl child initiative.

Nwanoshiri in his inaugural speech, also said his administration will work tirelessly to strengthen the clubs, enhance membership experience, and expand their reach and impact.

He said, “Thankfully, Rotary’s action plan to increase our impact, expand our reach, enhance participant engagement, and increase our ability to adopt, will make our work lots easy.”

“I pledge to listen, to learn, and to lead with integrity, transparency, and inclusivity. I promise to support and empower our clubs, to celebrate our successes, and to learn from our challenges.”

“As your District Governor, I promise to visit every club in our district, to listen to your stories, to share my vision, and to support your endeavors.

ALSO READ: AI can reshape, unlock new frontiers in aviation – Senator Buhari

“Foster a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and equity, where every Rotarian feels valued, respected, and empowered. Strengthen our district’s foundation by enhancing our leadership development programs, club growth initiatives, and community service projects.”

“Collaborate with our Rotary International leadership and neighbouring districts to leverage resources, expertise, and best practices. Ensure transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in our district’s operations and finances.”

“Support our Rotaractors, Interactors, and Youth Exchange programs, recognizing the importance of empowering our young leaders, that way encourage their easy transition into Rotary Clubs.”

“Embrace innovation, technology, and social media to enhance our communication, engagement, and outreach.”

“Going by the words of our Rotary International President, Stephanie A. Urchick; we are the irresistible, we have the vision and passion as a matter of priority to eradicate polio everywhere.”

“Together, let us build bridges, not boundaries foster unity, not uniformity, embrace diversity, not division

“Celebrate our differences, not our similarities

Let us make our new district a beacon of hope, a model of excellence, and a testament to the power of Rotary’s values and vision.”

“Together, let us write a new chapter in the history of our district. Let us make a difference, let us make it matter, and let us make it magic.” He said

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE