Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has expressed the determination of his administration to complete various uncompleted projects that dotted different parts of the state.

The governor, who spoke through the State Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, while inspecting abandoned projects and monitoring contractors recently mobilized to sites within Jos and Bukuru metropolises, said the administration has mobilized contractors to most abandoned sites to complete them within a reasonable period.

Laven said the Mutfwang-led administration is committed to improving the living conditions of the masses, who overwhelmingly voted for him and stood by him during his legal battles.

Some of the projects inspected on Wednesday include the Utonko Nunku, Abattoir road with a nine-span fly-over bridge handled by P. W. Nigeria Limited, abandoned for almost 11 years, and the 5-kilometer road networks in the Utan area of Jos North, handled by Rick Rock Nigeria Limited, among others.

He also visited the abandoned Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada, and Kabong satellite market road network, which was handled by Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited in 2017 at a cost of N1.8 billion without any form of mobilization for the contractor.

The Commissioner assured that the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the projects are completed before the end of this year.

Laven expressed worry over the lack of continuation of people-centred projects outlined to better the living conditions of citizens of the state by the last administration, amounting to deliberate wastage of government resources.

“In line with the directives of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang that all contractors handling projects in the state should go back to the site, a mobilisation fee was paid to them.

“We have gone around the various people-centred projects; some started 11 years ago and were not continued by the last administration. Some were awarded 7 years ago by the last administration, but the mobilisation fee was not made available to the contractor. Allowing the contractor to deploy his money on site for over a year before receiving pieces of food as payment with taxes is very unfortunate.

“You have seen the Utonko, Nunku, and Abattoir roads, which were at their final level for citizens of the state to start using but were left by the last administration, and water washed away the gravel and asphalt, leading to erosion. If only this were completed, we wouldn’t be here. Many of the abandoned projects are like that, including those the last administration awarded.

“But Barr Caleb Mutfwang is not interested in who is the contractor or contractors handling these projects; he has directed that all uncompleted projects must be completed because they’re people-centred projects. P.W. Nigeria Limited has gone to the site, and Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited is also deploying equipment to the site, so I expected Rick Rock Nigeria Limited to do the same.

“We have overcome distractions and are ready for good governance. We will not tolerate any act of sabotage. I gave you three days to go back to the site while discussions on other variations due to current economic realities continued.”

Earlier, speaking on behalf of P.W. Nigeria Limited, Engr. Mike Ajiboye assured that the Utunku, Nunku, Abattoir road, and 9-span fly-over bridge will be ready in no time.

“We are so happy to be back on site on the plateau. We are here to start work because we have received the mobilisation fee as promised by the governor, and that is why you can see that we have fully mobilised back to the site.

“The remaining work here will not take up to six months; before those six months, people will start using this road,” he promised

The Managing Director (MD) of Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited, Mr. John Chinedu, said the earlier duration as contained in the contract agreement is 12 months, but a lot has already been done and it won’t take much to complete the road networks.

“The project is a 6.9-kilometre project awarded in 2017 at the cost of N1.8 billion, and there was no advanced payment, but we went on site. Before we got our advanced payment, it was after one year, and the payment was in four instalments. That was one of our greatest challenges.

“We initially had a 12-month calendar-year agreement, but we have done 45% to 50% of the job. I am sure. That the remaining work won’t take us 12 months again to complete the work.”

