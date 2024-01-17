The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, has confirmed three separate fire incidents that occurred in the Federal Capital Territory, between 7:30 pm on Tuesday and 4 am on Wednesday.

Adebayo stated that men of the Fire Service had first responded to a distress call at a residential building behind the First Forty Hotel in Wuse 2 before they were alerted to a fire outbreak at the Karmo market at about midnight, and then the I.C World Emporium at 4 am in the Gwarinpa Estate.

“It is true. The exact time, I will get it across to you. They happened at midnight. There is one that happened around 7:30 pm yesterday, that was behind First Forty Hotel, in Wuse 2. That one is a building being used as a commercial. Then we came back from that place, in the midnight, early in the morning today, another one happened in Karmo, from there we went to I.C mall again,” he said.

Two separate videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @gistreel and @danielK2465, showed the moment the fire engulfed the IC World Shopping Mall in Gwarimpa, and first responders trying to quench the fire in the Karmo market.

No casualty has yet been confirmed, as of the time of filing this report.

More details later.

