Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) February 22, 2024 governorship primary election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo on Wednesday officially declared his interest to contest the state guber election on the platform of the PDP.

The frontline politician, Ighodalo who made the declaration at the PDP state Secretariat in Benin, said his intention to contest the guber poll was a result of his deep understanding of the yearnings of the people.

He said he is committed to leading a government that will eliminate deprivation in all forms and make Edo the best place to live and work in Nigeria.

Ighodalo assured that his administration will build and maintain high-quality roads across the state, noting that no part of the state will develop without the necessary infrastructure to facilitate growth.

He said: “As governor, my mission will be to create an Edo State where hard work is rewarded and where our talented youth can turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.

“Our economic policies will uplift the poor, support the hard-working men and women of this state, and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation

“I have been actively engaged with Edo State for the last 16 years. During the administration of former Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I served on the Economy Team, providing insights and puts on the development of key government policies, programmes and initiatives, leading to reforms implemented by the then government.

“My background, spanning from both the public and private sectors, has shaped my understanding of the systemic challenges our people face in Nigeria today.

“I understand, at a deeply human level, the everyday struggles of our people-struggles just to make ends meet, to provide for their families, and to give their children a better life than they have had.

“These are the yearnings that fuel my commitment to serve Edo State, with my whole being,” he declared.

Speaking on his educational policy for the state, the high-flying PDP guber aspirant said his mission will be to create an Edo where quality education is accessible to all.

While promising to be the Chief Welfare Officer of the state by providing good and affordable healthcare, decent living conditions and basic food security for the people, the Esan-born astute financial expert promised to tackle insecurity.

“Ending insecurity will not only mean that we can protect our people, it will allow us to maximise the potential economic advantages of our rich cultural heritage.

“To improve access to electricity, we will invest in replicating the success of the Ossiomo independence power project, across the three senatorial districts and explore affordable ways of providing electricity in rural areas,” he assured.

