Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has commended Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for its efforts towards the recovery of the body of Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo of Panyam, in the Panyam District of Mangu local government area of the state.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, acknowledged the efforts of the troops, especially the approach and intelligence deployed in the course of the operations.

He strongly condemned the heinous act and lauded the perseverance and tenacity of the security personnel, as well as their professionalism and determination in locating the body of the late Ardo.

The governor assured the security forces of the government’s unwavering support in conducting further investigations to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

Governor Mutfwang, who reassured the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law in addressing all forms of criminal activity, urged communities in the state not to resort to self-help but to report any criminal acts to security agencies for swift action.

He reiterated his administration’s dedication to ensuring fairness and justice for all citizens, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds, and expressed his condolences to the late Gabdo’s immediate family and his community.

The governor further enjoined community members, as well as traditional and religious leaders, to collaborate with the government and security agencies to aid in the fight against criminal activities in the state.

He reaffirmed his determination to exhibit the political will required to introduce policies, programs, and engagements that foster peace, progress, and prosperity for the citizens of Plateau.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE