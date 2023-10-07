Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the claim made by former president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, that he allegedly failed to perform at the ‘Warri Again’ show despite being paid $94,600.

While speaking on Friday during the 19th edition of the Warri Again show in Delta State, Pinnick called out Davido and expressed his dissatisfaction about the absence of the ‘Fem crooner’ at the show.

According to him, Davido breached the agreement between him and the show organizers by not performing despite receiving $94,600 payment for the show.

He also lamented how the show organizers had arranged a flight worth $18,000 for Davido, only for the ‘unavailable’ crooner not to show up.

He further revealed that the show organizers later opted for another Nigerian artist, Shallipopi, to headline the event as Davido’s replacement.

He said, “We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane.

“If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him. I’m not joking. So, while he was playing his games back and forth, we decided to hunt to find another artiste, Shallipopi.

“You see, when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

“Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry?

“We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri,” he said.

Reacting to the development via a series of tweets on his X account on Saturday, Davido said no one can stop him from performing at Warri saying that he will be performing at the place soon.





He wrote, “Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria. Warri, I will see you soon ❤ ️.

“Seemingly addressing Pinnick in another post, he tweeted, “Throwing stones but u Dey live for glass house….”

He also posted an image of the Nigerian Football Association logo and captioned it, “Make I no talk.”

