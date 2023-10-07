Following media enquiries on the claim by the Lagos State Police Command at a press conference on Friday that it was yet to get a response from the NDLEA on social media allegations bordering on alleged arrest and detention of the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, the Agency said its response was sent and received by the Police since Thursday, 28th September, 2023.

A statement by the Agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Saturday said, “our formal response, dated Thursday 28th September 2023 was sent by flight to Lagos, delivered and received by the police same Thursday 28th September.”

The NDLEA response titled, “Re: Investigation activities Re: Case of suspected murder of one Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka Mohbad) “M” aged 27 years” was signed by the Deputy Commander-General of Narcotics (DCGN), Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Josephine Ruth Obi.

The response with reference number, NDLEA/DPLS/3/A/Vol.1/32 was addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nigeria Police Force, State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos state.

The summary of the Agency’s response said, “We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink.

“In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested neither was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.

“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise”, Babafemi said in the statement.

The NDLEA, Babafemi said, is wishing the Police a successful investigation into the alleged murder of the late artist.

