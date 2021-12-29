Gov Ishaku threatens to revoke contracts from lazy contractors

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Wednesday threatened to revoke contracts from lazy contractors handling roads project in the state to other serious companies if fail to deliver in May 2022.

The governor stated this during a commissioning ceremony of a government lodge in Kurmi local government of the state, lamented the slow performance of the contractor handling the Mararaba Baissa Abong road, directed the contractor to speed up work or risk revocation to a serious company.

Ishaku noted that the rainy season may stall the progress of work, urge contractors to work hard and show remarkable progress to ensure the projects are ready for commissioning by May 2022.

“I want to warn the contractors to step up their pace or risk being sacked. I want these projects to be delivered on time and the funds for the projects are also available and so, I don’t see the reason why there should be any delay in delivering the jobs.

“I am aware of the difficulties the people are facing especially during the rainy season and I am determined to ensure that when the next year season comes, these roads would have been completed, delivered and commissioned.

“I have already directed the Commissioner of works to formally write to the concerned companies and communicate to them that if they don’t jack up their pace, they would be sacked and replaced with a more serious company who will deliver it on time”. Gov. Ishaku ordered.

The governor had earlier commended his appointees and council chairmen for being supportive to ensure the rescue government actualise her transformational dreams for Taraba State.

