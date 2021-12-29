Gov Bello signs N145bn 2022 budget into law, says corruption is at zero level in Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Wednesday signed the state’s Budget of Accelerated Results for the year 2022 into law.

The budget is in the sum of N145,896,072,913.

In his remarks after signing the budget into law, the Governor stated that his administration has tried to stem corruption to the barest minimum in the state and assured accountability.

“We will continue to guarantee zero corruption in Kogi State. Corruption will never lead us anywhere, we try our best to stem it to the barest minimum, if not at zero level in Kogi State. I want to assure you that we will continue to be transparent in our governance and financial dealings. We will continue to show a high level of probity and accountability,” he said.

He said the administration would consolidate economic, infrastructural and security development in the year 2022.

“We will continue to improve on our security because without security, there can’t be any meaningful economic development in the state.

“As we all know, Kogi State still remains the best in terms of security. My appreciation to all law enforcement agencies and the citizens of Kogi State for always responding properly whenever there is any challenge.

“Just like the year 2021 that is rounding up, we are the best in all ramifications, by all world and local ratings, we don’t intend to fall to the second position in the year 2022,” Bello added.

The governor also urged the Ministry of Finance to guide the administration to abide by all the provisions of the budget.

He thanked the state House of Assembly for giving prompt attention to all the requests of the government.

He said it is evident that the three arms of government in the state have an excellent working relationship.

