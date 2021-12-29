Oyo Lawmaker, Abdullahi empowers 130 constituents on skills acquisition

A member of the Oyo House of Assembly representing Ibadan Southeast Constituency 1, Honourable Abdul-Rasak Abdullahi has distributed empowerment items to his constituents after completing their various skills acquisition.

The empowerment was held at Wesley College School, Elekuro, Ibadan where the lawmaker distributed sewing machines, laptops, standing fans, make-up kits, Refrigerators, hairdryers, deep freezers, nylon cutters, shoemaking, cutting machines, generator sets among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abdullahi said the empowerment programme was in fulfilment of his electoral promises during the campaign saying the empowerment programme will be a continuous one.

He promised to do more just as he urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and people of his constituency to stay committed and remain faithful to the party and Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

He charged the beneficiaries to use the equipment given to them well and also use them to impact positively on people around them.

“I can assure you that this mega empowerment will be a continuous one by the grace of God. We made the promise during the campaign. Now we are fulfilling part of it, we can’t provide for all the electorates at once, those that are unable to get empowerment items this time will surely get theirs during the next empowerment programme,” he said.

Also, Chairman, Oyo state Transport System, Mr Dare Adeleke lauded the lawmaker for the gesture for touching the lives of people in so many ways while he implored them to use the resources judiciously for the purpose it was meant for.

Meanwhile, PDP Chairman, Ibadan Southeast local government Mr Sulaimon Adesina thanked the donor for emulating the governor in helping the less privileged.

“Omo Sheu had really done well, he promised, and now fulfilling, it is a big relief for us the party members, this is part of what he promised the electorate, his frequent responses to constituents needs is what is making us his party members proud.

“Our lawmaker is following the footsteps of our governor, Seyi Makinde. He is also a said and doable leader. Governor Makinde is a no-nonsense leader and will never tolerate elected officers taking masses for granted, he is leading by example. We party members in Southeast believed Omo Sheu is a good representative, we believe in him and sure he will never relent in giving back to his people”.

The beneficiaries lauded Abdullahi for the gesture and prayed to God to continue to be with him.

