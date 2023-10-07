Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has announced plans to collaborate with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) to improve the infrastructure of Gombe State University (GSU) and other state-owned institutions thereby fostering a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

The Governor also reaffirmed his commitment to expanding Gombe State University to the Dukku Campus with the Faculty Of Environmental Sciences.

The Governor made this known on Friday during the commissioning of several TETfund-funded projects at Gombe State University.

While emphasizing the university’s significant impact on society, the Governor extended his gratitude to those who played vital roles in establishing the institution. Specifically, he recognised former Governor Dajuma Goje, and late Professor Abdullahi Mahdi, the pioneer Vice Chancellor, who marshalled the institution as a springboard for academic excellence and a pride to the people of the state and beyond.

Governor Inuwa reminisced about his privilege of serving as a member of the planning and implementation committee during the establishment of the University in 2004 when he was commissioner of finance.

“Throughout the years, numerous individuals, including students and staff who have been associated with this University, have been contributing immensely to the progress of our nation, especially Gombe State.

“I want to assure you that, by the grace of God, we shall continue to remain committed to ensuring that the University reaches even greater heights. This can be achieved through our collective dedication and responsible actions.

“Upon assumption of office as the Governor of Gombe State, one of my immediate priorities was to tackle the substantial gully erosion that extended from the University to Malam Inna quarters, and Anguwa Uku, which, I must mention, greatly contributed to safeguarding the convocation arena, students hostels, and various other structures within the university”, the governor added.

He also expressed optimism that the newly inaugurated buildings will be effectively utilized, ensuring that future generations can access and benefit from the institution’s services.

He conveyed his administration’s commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with TETfund for additional interventions as tertiary institutions within the state continue to grow and expand.

The governor expressed gratitude to TETfund for its consistent intervention in institutions of higher learning across the state, particularly under the leadership of Arc. Sonny Echono, a man whom he described as a seasoned administrator.

He further announced that Gombe State University would soon expand to the Dukku campus which he mentioned, will house the Faculty of Environmental Sciences.

Governor Inuwa commissioned the Faculty of Education, while other faculties were commissioned by the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, who represented President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Aishatu Jibir Dukku, as well as other dignitaries.

Earlier speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETfund, Arc. Sonny Echono stated that since its enlistment as a TETfund beneficiary in 2006, Gombe State University has to date, accessed over 15 billion naira interventions, representing 86 percent of funds allocated to the institution.

Echono noted with delight that the funds allocated to the University have been judiciously deployed in the provision of requisite facilities which are prominent structural features on the campus, maintaining that projects provided by the fund have remarkably impacted on the mandate of the University in facilitating teaching, learning and research.

He further applauded the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the management of the University for assiduously monitoring the various intervention projects executed from inception.

In a separate event, the Governor took part in the combined 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th convocation lectures of the university.

The lecture, delivered by Dr. Usman Bugaje, focused on the theme ‘Education and Development: The Challenge of Content, Competence and Character in Nigerian Universities’.

The governor was joined at the lecture by prominent dignitaries including immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former Governor of Jigawa state, Alh. Saminu Turaki, former Chairman of TETfund, Alh. Kashim Ibrahim Imam among others.

