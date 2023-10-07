Dr Christopher Ndubuisi Foundation has trained over 100 youths and students in Obizi, Anambra State. The trainees were also empowered with laptops shortly after the training.

The training, which took place on September 27, 2023, at Pinnatech Suites Awka, focused on entrepreneurship/vocational training and Information Communication Technology (ICT) Programs and it was organized in collaboration with the National Space Research and Development Agency and Centerview Business Concept Limited.

The participants, who were selected from different communities in Obizi, were taught the basics of computers, ICT technology, and internet usage.

Miss Chinwe Okoli, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State on Innovation and Business Incubation, highlighted the various advantages of ICT skills and the opportunities digital economy presents.

She encouraged the participants to make good use of the laptops they received, emphasizing the opportunity to contribute positively to society and become the active Anambra Digital Tribe.

Miss Okoli commended the founder of the Foundation, High Chief Dr Christopher Ndubuisi for the unique empowerment and capacity building program stating that the gesture was in line with Governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra the digital and creative capital of Nigeria.

In his speech, Dr Christopher Ndubuisi expressed his gratitude to the resource persons and conveyed his belief in the power of ICT in driving economic development.

He urged the participants to apply the skills they acquired during the training to establish themselves and become self-reliant.

He pledged to make the training program a regular occurrence and assured the participants of his financial support always.

The Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the beneficiaries of the training program each received a new, high-quality HP laptop, and certificates were awarded to all participants.

