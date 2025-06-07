Gov Eno’s decision to join APC courageous — JANDOR

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has described the decision of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to join the ruling party as a courageous step towards aligning with the aspirations of the good people of the state and to deepen democratic values across party lines.

It would be recalled that Governor Eno, on Friday crossed over from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party at a ceremony which took place at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

Adediran stated this in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, copy of which was made available to newsmen, as he joined the delegation led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and the Executive Governor of Imo State, Gov. Hope Uzodima accompanied by the governors of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Delta and Edo states to welcome Governor Eno.

JANDOR, a governorship candidate of PDP in the 2023 polls, said the move was also a testament to the fact that APC remained a party with room for progressive minds and people-focused governance.

He expressed the belief that Governor Eno’s decision to join the progressive would strengthen the APC’s foothold in the South-South region and further enhance the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the good people of the region, urging that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the country keeps moving forward.

“Governor Eno’s decision to join the APC is a courageous step towards aligning with the aspirations of the good people of Akwa Ibom state and to deepen democratic values across party lines. The decision is a testament to the fact that the APC remains a party with room for progressive minds and people-focused governance.

“Governor Eno’s decision to join the progressive is expected to strengthen the APC’s foothold in the South-South region and further enhance the impact of the renewed hope agenda of Mr President on the good people of the region. All good hands must be on deck to ensure that our nation keeps moving forward,” he said.

