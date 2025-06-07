PDP commends NDDC over 10, 000 youth internship scheme in Niger Delta

The acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has commended the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for his outstanding efforts in NDDC youth internship scheme, which has positively impacted 10,000 youths across the Niger Delta region.

Turnah, in an interview after the meeting, described their discussions as productive and inspiring, centered primarily on the transformational role of NDDC youth internship scheme programs under Dr. Ogbuku’s leadership.

He stated that the Bayelsa State PDP and the people of the state are proud of the innovative initiatives spearheaded by the NDDC, especially the commission’s commitment to empowering young people in ways never seen before.

Turnah highlighted several key developmental projects led by the Ogbuku management, including the Light Up Niger Delta solar power scheme and the completion of the Ondo State 132/33KVA electricity national grid sub-station, all of which complement the broader NDDC youth internship scheme agenda.

He also praised the completion and commissioning of major infrastructural projects such as the Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa State, the first phase of the 9.8km Abraka-Oben Road in Edo State, and the inauguration of the 600-meter Ibeno Bridge in Akwa Ibom State—developments that create opportunities for youth engagement and empowerment.

Furthermore, Turnah noted the projected 2025 completion timeline for the Kaa-Ataba Road in Rivers State, the acquisition of a suitable NDDC office building in Bayelsa State, and the completion of the NDDC International Training Centre in Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area, all of which bolster the infrastructure supporting NDDC youth empowerment.

He also lauded the record-breaking success of the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme, which empowered ten thousand young people across the region, underscoring the commission’s dedication to equipping youths with valuable skills and opportunities.

Turnah extended his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Dr. Ogbuku and assembling a visionary leadership team that has prioritized NDDC youth empowerment as a core part of its mission.

He affirmed that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already making a visible and positive impact across the Niger Delta, largely due to the tireless and people-focused leadership driving the NDDC youth internship scheme initiatives.

In response, Dr. Ogbuku expressed delight over Turnah’s visit and emphasized the need for greater partnership, collaboration, and cooperation among political leaders to further enhance NDDC youth internship scheme efforts.

He added that the region’s political and economic interests, especially those concerning youth development, would be better protected if leaders united beyond political differences and ideologies.

