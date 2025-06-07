8th Day Fidau: Lagos deputy gov extols late Olu Epe’s virtues

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has described the Late Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Shefiu Olatunji Adewale as a leader known for his humility, calm demeanor, and peaceful nature, noting that his reign was characterised by dignity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to unity and development.

The deputy governor said this on Saturday during the 8th Day Fidau for the Late Olu Epe, held at Epe, and further described the late monarch would stop at nothing to do the right thing and ready to confront authority when he believed in the right thing.

“If we talk about Obas in the state. He is called Baba Jeje. He is humble, calm, and not unnecessarily aggressive. He is a man of integrity, who cares deeply about his people, and he will stop at nothing to do the right thing. He is very straightforward, and he is ready to confront authority when he believes in the right thing. So he is a good man, and we salute him,” the deputy governor said.

Hamza emphasised the importance of patience and contentment in life, noting that people should take things easy as, according to him, it is only what Allah wills that comes to pass.

The deputy governor extended his condolences to the royal family, the Epe Traditional Council, and the entire community, urging them to take solace in the impactful life the late monarch lived and the enduring values he upheld.

In his sermon, the Grand Chief Imam of Epe Division, Sheikh Abdulrahman Abiola Sadallah, equally described the late Oba Adewale as a devoted leader and deeply religious man who made significant contributions to the development of the community and actively supported all Islamic programmes.

The Chief Imam noted that late monarch was not only committed to the development of Epe but also a strong pillar of support for Islamic growth and unity in the community.

Sheikh Sadallah, while describing death as inevitable, enjoined people to be upright in their actions, uphold good morals, integrity, and righteousness in their daily lives.