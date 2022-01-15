Gov Bello honours fallen heroes

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Saturday honours the fallen heroes during the Army remembrance day celebration in Lokoja, the state capital.

Speaking with newsmen after the event, Bello prays for the fallen heroes stressing that the fallen soldiers have made a sacrifice protecting our fatherland.

“My advice to the youths is to see that they should continue to serve this nation. You can serve this nation by being useful to yourself and to the society, community and to the country.

He urged every Nigerian youth to look forward to serving this Nation adding that they don’t need to be in uniform and also urged every Nigerian youth to continue to live in peace and also to support the government and the leaders.

He also urged the people to pray for our fallen heroes, remember their families and also cooperate with all law enforcement agencies so that we can have a greater Nigeria.

“Nigeria is the best country in this world and we can make it better if we cooperate with the authorities. it is often said that youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Let us continue to behave in a manner that will make the Nation greater.”

