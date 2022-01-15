Federal lawmaker trains, empowers 100 with starter parks 

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa, on Saturday presented starter parks to no fewer than 100 women and youths as part of his empowerment programme for members of his constituency.

The starter parks containing 50 birds, 12 bags of boiler starter mash, finisher and other items, were presented by Idahosa in conjunction with the Nigeria Institute of Animal Science.

The lawmaker said that the distribution of the empowerment items under the Strategic Empowerment of Youths and Women in Ovia followed an intensive training of the beneficiaries on poultry keeping.

Idahosa stressed that the objective of the empowerment programme “is to make the beneficiaries to be self-reliant in wealth creation as well as income generation.

The federal lawmaker reiterated his commitment to continue to attract empowerment programmes and development to the constituency.

“You will recall that a few weeks ago, I distributed motorcycles and vehicles to over 180 members of my constituency.

“I will continue to do my best to put smiles on the faces of my people by attracting dividends of democracy to the people”, Idahosa assured.

A beneficiary, Mrs Maureen Ekhoragbon, who described Idahosa as a “working representative and transformational leader,” said Ovia federal had never had it that good.

She said aside from making the women and youths to be entrepreneurs, it would also boost the confidence of the women especially.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the locality, who is also a poultry farmer, Mr Amadin Enabulele, described the gesture as sustainable empowerment for the youths and women.

He said Idahosa had continued to positively impact the development and growth of Ovia and its people.

“We have had representatives in Ovia, but it has never been like this, Idahosa has changed the narrative. The coming election will be termed operation show your results,” he stated.

The distribution of the empowerment items was supervised by Mr Umoh Umoh, Zonal Development Officer, South-South Zone of the Nigeria Institute of Animal Science.

