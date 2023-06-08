Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has said he will send 20 names of Special Advisers to the 10th State Legislature for approval immediately after their inauguration.

Bago stated this when he received the State Assembly members-elect for the 10th Assembly on a congratulatory visit at the security chamber of the Government House, Minna.

He said he will send the request in tandem with the provision of the law.

Bago explained that as a lawmaker, who is aware of Legislative activities, assured that he will work tirelessly to ensure understanding between the arms of government.

“As a colleague, I understand the challenges of the legislature and am also abreast with the happenings at the state level.

“As a team, we will work assiduously in ensuring that we understand ourselves,” he assured.

He, therefore, commended the members-elect for amicably electing their leaders for smooth take-off of the 10th Legisture, adding that only the ritual of the inauguration will be performed in the state.

“You’ve shown maturity, you have resolved and have agreed to your words, all that we are going to do is perform the ritual of inaugurating the assembly,” he said.

On the request of the members-elect for the governor to be physically present at their inauguration ceremony, the Governor said it is necessary for him to witness that of the National Assembly for the overall benefit of the state.

“Our existence as a state is in coexistence with the national and we have more stake collectively and it’s in our best interest for me to be at the National Assembly inauguration to pursue and make sure we have a very smooth leadership at the National Assembly,” he further explained.

He said a grand dinner will be organized to compensate them for his absence, and that it will be at his personal expense not the government’s.





Member-elect, for Mariga constituency, Barr. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji who led other members-elect said they were at the Government House to congratulate the governor for a successful inauguration into office.

Daji who observed that the governor has started on a good footing with the calibre of people he has appointed, expressed confidence that his administration will succeed.

He then requested the Governor to be present at their inauguration ceremony which he acknowledged has coincided with that of the National Assembly.

On a separate occasion, the governor said the All Progressives Party( APC) in the state must be strengthened to ensure democracy strives in the state.

The governor stated this when the 25 Local Government chairmen of the party paid him a congratulatory visit at the Government House, Minna.

He said the party must be given what is due to it and it should as well get feedback from the public.

“As a party, we must strengthen the party institution to ensure democracy thrives. In doing that we will ensure what is due to the party is given to the party. I will make sure the party also brings feedback from the general public,” he said.

The governor who reminded them that campaigns and elections are over, charged them to make efforts towards ensuring the aggrieved members of the party are reconciled with other party members.

“There is a need for the party to make a deliberate attempt to reach out to those who left the party in the spirit of reconciliation. We must look for those people who fled because of dissatisfaction”.

He appreciated them for supporting him to become the governor.

The State APC Deputy Chairman, Comrade Abdulsalam Madaki said their visit was to congratulate the Governor and reaffirm their loyalty to ensure his success.

