Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger Governor has given the Incumbent Executive Executive Chairman, Bida local government Council, Mallam Bala Shaba a hard knock on the head over allegation of not living up to the expectations of the people of the Council Area who elected him into office to serve them.

The Governor expressed his displeasure with the council Boss during his four days official working visits to Niger South Senatorial District (Zone A) of the State, just as he accused him of non-performance and warned against incompetency during his administration in the state.

Similarly, Governor Bago in a meeting organized for stakeholders in Bida Local Government Council, rebuked the poor performance of the Council Boss, Bala Shaba who assumed office in late 2022 without completing a single viable project.

He further vented his anger when he addressed a mammoth crowd in Kutigi, Lavun Local government area of the state at the end of the flag-off visit of 67km Roads and acknowledged the rehabilitation of the Lavun Local government Council’s Secretariat and upgrading of its Conference hall by the present executive Chairman of the Council, Hon. Isah Mohammed.

While expressing his disappointment over the perceived underperforming nature of the incumbent Bida LGA chairman, Malam Bala Shaba, the Governor told the Chairman to wake up from his slumber and do the needful for the betterment of his people and Bida local Government Areas in general.

The Governor in his remarks directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Malam Hamidu Mu’azu Jantabo to henceforth double the monthly allocation subsequently for the Local Government Councils in the state to enable them carry out more people-oriented projects in their localities.