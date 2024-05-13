Ovarian cancer forms in the ovaries and can lead to various health problems, such as abdominal pain and bloating.

Here are seven (7) essential tips to help prevent ovarian cancer:

1. Become a mother: Giving birth may reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

2. Breastfeed your child: Breastfeeding has been shown to lower the risk of ovarian cancer.

3. Avoid talcum products: Completely avoid using talcum powder or other talcum products, as they may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

4. Exercise regularly: Engage in physical activity for at least three days a week to help reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

5. Refrain from smoking: Avoid all forms of smoking, as it may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

6. Limit alcohol consumption: It is best to avoid alcohol altogether, as excessive alcohol consumption may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

7. Consider using oral contraceptives: Using oral contraceptives may help reduce the risk of ovarian cancer, but consult your doctor before starting any new medication.

Remember, it’s essential to consult your healthcare provider if you have any concerns or questions about ovarian cancer prevention.

Credit: @FirstDoctor | X