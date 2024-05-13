National leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for an end to the strike action by a section of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja branch.

A statement on Monday by Comrade Lucky Emonefe, National President of NANS urged the striking lecturers to see reasons and resume work immediately.

Emonefe said it is saddening that ASUU always ignores the interests and plight of Nigerian students and parents before opting for their actions.

The NANS president commended lecturers who are members of the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) for rejecting the strike.

He also commended the House of Representatives Committee on University Education for their prompt intervention in the matter and their call on the striking lecturers to return to work, adding all men and women of goodwill should be worried about and reject the action of the lecturers.

Emonefe noted that NANS will support the federal government and the University of Abuja Management of our understanding and support should they take appropriate steps and measures to bring the infamous strke to an end.

He said, “Our position is that gone are the days when staff of tertiary institutions (both teaching and non teaching) would so cavalierly down tools and refuse to work, rather than dialogue and amicably resolve grievances. The lack of sensitivity and regards for students, parents, and the education system, is unacceptable and unbecoming of an otherwise union of intellectuals who should have known better. Strike actions in our institutions only disrupt, derail and destroy, but never address any problems.

“Just consider that between 2020 and 2023 the Nigerian university system has lost over 16 months to ASUU strikes. This is the height of insensitivity.

“We wonder why ASUU always embarks on strike actions at the least prompting when other options of dispute resolutions are open for considerations.”