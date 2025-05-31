Gombe govt constructs, hands over office building to NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command, has received a state-of-the-art office building from the Gombe State Government for effective and efficient service delivery.

The office is situated at New Mile 3, Gombe, marking a significant milestone in the Corps’ efforts to enhance security in the state.

The building, constructed by the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), was handed over to the Command in an elaborate ceremony attended by top government functionaries, security agencies, and other stakeholders.

In his remarks, the Security Adviser to the Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Aminu Musa, expressed the Governor’s commitment to supporting security agencies in the state.

He presented the keys to the newly built office complex to the State Commandant, Jibrin Idris, on behalf of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and urged the NSCDC to utilise the facility to enhance the Corps’ operations and provide better security for the community and good people of Gombe State.

Responding, Commandant Jibrin Idris, on behalf of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, thanked the Governor for his kind gesture and benevolence to the Corps.

He assured that the office building would be used for its intended purpose and contribute significantly to ensuring the protection of lives and property in the state.

He commended the Governor for boosting the morale of officers and men, enabling them to work towards making the state safer.

The Commandant also pledged the Corps’ commitment to collaborating with the state government to tackle security challenges and promote peace and stability in Gombe State.

The new office building is expected to enhance the operational efficiency of the NSCDC in Gombe State, providing a conducive working environment for personnel and enabling them to better serve the community.

The facility is a testament to the state government’s commitment to supporting security agencies and promoting safety and security in the state, as contained in a statement signed by SC Buhari Saad, Command PRO, NSCDC Gombe State Command.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE