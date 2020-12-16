Gombe governor loses two uncles within 24 hours

By Ishola Michael-Gombe
Gombe governor loses two

Within 24 hours, Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, lost two of his uncles, Alhaji Shehu Umar, who died on Tuesday and Alhaji Ahmadu (Ganjar) Umar who died on Monday.

The late Alhaji Shehu, who died at the age of 69, was until his death, a board member at the State’s Teachers Service Commission (TSC) while Alhaji Ahmadu (Ganjar) was a Gombe-based businessman.

Governor Yahaya attended the funeral prayers for the two deceased relatives held at Bello Doma mosque, on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo, led members of the State House of Assembly while Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, led members of the State Executive Council, to the funeral prayers and subsequently paid condolences to the governor and his family.

Also, the state Chairman of the APC caretaker Committee, Mr. NIitte Amangal, led his executive members and some local government party officials on a condolence visit to the governor at the government house as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

